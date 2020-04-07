Board of Supervisors: Betty Villegas appointed to fill seat of late Richard Elias

TUCSON - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to appointment Betty Villegas to fill the District 5 seat left vacant by the late Richard Elias.

The board voted 3 to 1 to appoint Villegas.

Pima County says Tucson native will fill the remainder of Elias's term, which expires in December.

Villegas submitted a letter of interest to the Board and discussed her long professional relationship with Supervisor Elías, whom she worked with at the County Housing Center before his appointment in 2002 to the Board of Supervisors, according to Pima County.

In 2018, Villegas retired from Pima County Affordable Housing program, where she worked for more than 17 years.

She worked in the banking industry before joining the County in 1999. She also served on several community boards, including United Way of Greater Tucson, Arizona Housing Alliance, Arizona State Housing Commission, Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucson, and the Tucson Pima Arts Council/Arts Foundation of Southern Arizona.

Elias, 61, passed away on March 28. The Democrat represented District Five on the Pima County Board of Supervisors since February 2002.

“Richard's loss has been a painful shock to all of us,” she wrote. “The pain is felt worst and most intimately by his wife Emily, his daughter Luz, and by his family. I know it is essential to his wife and daughter that the person selected stands for what Richard stood for, someone who will continue the work he started in his spirit as a poet warrior who was known for always doing the right thing. I humbly request your consideration to be selected as the Interim District 5 Supervisor. While I cannot fill his shoes, I will seek to walk his talk.”

The seat will be up for re-election Nov. 3. It is unclear at this time if Villegas will run to reclaim the District 5 seat.