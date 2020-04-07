1 dead after eastside apartment fire

TUCSON - A person is dead after an eastside apartment fire Tuesday morning.

Tucson Fire Department units were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Harrison Road after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from an apartment at 4:18 a.m.

Officials say the victim was located in a bedroom and was brought outside, where medical care was initiated. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Fire officials say the evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes. No one was displaced from this fire.

The fire was under control in 13 minutes.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.