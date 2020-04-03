UArizona Health Sciences ships COVID-19 collection kits to Navajo Nation

TUCSON — The University of Arizona Health Sciences shipped 250 COVID-19 sample collection kits to the Navajo Nation in Window Rock on Friday.

David Harris, professor of immunobiology and director of the Biorepository in the UArizona College of Medicine –Tucson, and volunteers from his laboratory produced more than 1,650 collection kits in the last week.

Harris plans to produce 500 kits a day if the lab receives additional swabs.

The swabs are needed to produce thousands of additional kits over the next two weeks to offset a shortage in Southern Arizona.

Earlier this week, UArizona delivered 1,000 collection kits to Banner – University Medical Center Tucson over a two-day period.