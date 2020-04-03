Ducey to launch child care program for COVID-19 frontline workers

PHOENIX - A childcare program to assist frontline workers will be launched Monday.

Arizona Enrichment Centers will help first responders, critical healthcare workers, and essential public sector workers, according to Gov. Doug Ducey.

The governor's office partnered with the Arizona Department of Education and other local organizations to provide families with additional resources and care options when child care is not available.

Ducey says the goal of the program is to "keep frontline workers in the field serving Arizona residents and ensure Arizona kids are safe and supported."

For those who meet the eligibility criteria, here is how to register:

Find a child care provider near you by going to the Arizona Enrichment Centers Website. If you have children 12 years of age and younger, you can access child care through licensed childcare providers across the state. There is also a list of unlicensed community care providers also offering care for children, including youth 13 years of age and up.

Register for priority child care eligibility and financial support by filling out this registration form. If you qualify for care, you will be guided to the appropriate resources to locate care options. The registration tool will also determine if you qualify for a child care financial scholarship. If so, you will be provided a letter of verification indicating your financial scholarship, which you will also need to provide to the licensed child care provider.

In a news release, the governor's office said financial scholarship for child care is available on a first-come-first-serve basis and is dependent upon resources available.

More information is available HERE, and questions can be emailed to AZEnrichmentCenters@az.gov.