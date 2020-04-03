AZGFD: Tucson 26-year-old attacked by coyote

TUCSON - A 26-year-old was attacked by coyote Friday morning, wildlife officials say.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, the woman was outside near Wild Rose Drive near Irvington Road and Camino Seco with her cat when she was attacked.

The 26-year-old was bitten on the arm, AZGFD says. Her skin was "not broken" as she was wearing a coat.

"Be mindful of small pets where urban wildlife is present," AZGFD said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Arizona Game and Fish Department originally reported the person bitten was 6 years old. An update later revealed the individual was 26 years old.