3 displaced after eastside apartment fire
TUCSON -- Three people were displaced after an eastside apartment fire Thursday night.
Tucson Fire Department units were dispatched to a home in the 10200 block of E. Speedway Boulevard after a 911 call reporting a bathroom fire.
Crews were able to control the fire in 18 minutes.
No injuries were reported. Fire officials say the residents are staying with family members.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.
Safety Message from Tucson Fire Department:
The residents of this apartment were alerted to this fire by a smoke alarm sounding and were able to evacuate safely and call 911 quickly. The importance of having working smoke detectors in your home cannot be understated, as 3 out of every 5 home fire deaths result from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. You should have a smoke alarm inside and outside each bedroom and on every level of your home.