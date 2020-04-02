Local business offers free car wash for medical, public safety workers, first responders

TUCSON –A local business is stepping up to thank frontline workers starting on Friday.

Twisted Metal Paint & Body Shop and Collision Center is offering a free car wash to all medical staff, public safety workers and first responders.

“We understand that your vehicle, is NOT at the top of your list of priorities,” the shop wrote on a Facebook post. “However, we feel that this is our way to give back to you!”

The shop is offering free air pressure checks, exterior hand wash and dry, fluid checks and top-offs.

Other local businesses contributed to make this event happen. Here’s the list:

Mike Pierce Insurance 520-888-8888

Centerline Wraps 520-622-1213

Ryan Automotive 520-514-7926

ONE Offroad 520-405-6080

Napa Auto Parts - Marana 520-682-3031

Rob @ Single Source - personal donation

The business says they have social distancing guidelines implemented.

For more information, check out the event page on Facebook, call 520.719.7981, or email twistedmetalpbshop@gmail.com

Twisted Metal Paint & Body Shop and Collision Center is located at 7141 S. Frances Ave.