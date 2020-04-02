Cave Creek food bank asks for community assistance

Foothill Food Bank and Resource Center in Cave Creek is in need of community assistance.

The center provides emergency food, financial assistance and other life necessities and resources to individuals and families in the desert foothills, which encompasses a 180-square mile area that includes Black Canyon City, Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem, Desert Hills, New River, north Scottsdale and north Phoenix.

Items needed:

-water

-soup: creamy, chunky, broth (all kinds)

-pasta sauce

-paper towels,

-laundry soap (dry)

-bagged rice (one pound size)

-pasta, potato, rice sides (non-perishable)

-gloves, masks, Lysol wipes, disinfectant, hand sanitizer

-gloves, hand sanitizer

The food bank in Cave Creek now is open 9 AM-12 PM, Monday-Friday and Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:00 PM. In Black Canyon City, food bank hours are 8:30 AM-12 PM, Tuesday and Thursday.

For more information, visit www.foothillsfoodbank.com.