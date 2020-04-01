Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus Pops Concert has been canceled

TUCSON – The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus 80th Anniversary Pops Concert has been canceled.

The concert was scheduled for May 2.

“The cancellation came amid the order from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman who announced the extension of school closures through the remainder of the school year.” said Dr. Julian Ackerley, Director of the Chorus. "The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus is uniquely tied to the schools, and because of this it was in the best interest of the choristers and their families to cancel the concert”.

All Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus in-person rehearsals are canceled through the 2019-2020 season.

The chorus will continue to provide services through remote learning using Google Classroom.

For more information, visit www.boyschorus.org