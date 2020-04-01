Cochise County residents can access public meetings by phone

Cochise County residents who wish to attend the county's Board of Supervisor's meeting and work sessions can now do so by phone.

To join meetings, residents must call 602.609.7513. Attendees will need to use a conference ID, which will be published on each meeting agenda.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, the Board has suspended group access to conference rooms but wants to ensure residents can still attend public hearings and meetings.

Work sessions are a time for County staff to inform and discuss agenda items with the Board of Supervisors and public comments will not be taken.

The public can submit comments on items posted on the regular Board of Supervisors meeting agendas. To comment on an agenda item, email the Clerk of the Board at board@cochise.az.gov by 5 p.m. the day before the meeting. Include the meeting and agenda item number.

To see agendas, click here.

Anyone who has trouble accessing the meetings remotely should call (520) 432-9200 for direction.