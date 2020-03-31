Visitors advised to avoid Rose Canyon Lake April 2 through 5

TUCSON – Visitors to Mt. Lemmon are asked to avoid the vicinity of Rose Canyon Lake from Thursday to Sunday, as helicopter rescue training will be taking place in the area.

Firefighters are being trained in Emergency Medical Short-Haul, medical air evacuation using helicopters to transport one or more people suspended on a long line.

Short-haul is a means to provide emergency rescue capability for firefighters and other agency personnel in remote and otherwise inaccessible areas.

Trained helicopter crew members can be flown to injured employees, provide emergency treatment and transport the injured to definitive medical care via helicopter long line.

Opportunities for hiking, picnicking, camping and other recreational activities are available at multiple locations on Mt. Lemmon.

