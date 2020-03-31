Police: 63-year-old dies after motorcycle collision

TUCSON - Police identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle collision on Tuesday.

Tucson Police Department says Magdi A. Nafeh, 63, died on Saturday from injuries sustained on the incident on March 22 at the intersection of E. Wrightstown and N. Pantano roads.

According to a news release, Nafeh was transported to Banner - University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to witness interviews conducted by TPD, Nafeh collided with a Ford SUV in the intersection.

Police say the driver of the SUV stopped immediately and remained at the scene for the investigation.

A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision, according to TPD.

Witnesses were not able to identify the color of the traffic signals at the time of the collision, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.