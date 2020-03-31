Local tire shop goes mobile amid COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON – A local tire shop is going mobile. They will come to your house or workplace and install tires without any human contact.

UTire, located at 3721 S. Kolb Road, says they have found a way to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) social distancing guideline by eliminating all employee to customer contact.

How does it work?

Customers call the shop, pay over the phone, and then schedule an appointment to repair or install tires on the vehicle.

The owner of the shop says business has ramped up since launching the service just a week ago.

"We launched it last week and since then we have had an overwhelming response," said Serge Briede. "A lot of inquiries over the phone, on Facebook, and we have been scheduling appointments throughout the week and into next week, as well."

For more information, call UTire at 520.500.4141.