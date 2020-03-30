 Skip to Content

Police: Cyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Double Adobe

COCHISE COUNTY – Police are investigating a fatal bicycle and vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday.

According to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, a 51-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a 2012 GMC truck driven by a 58-year-old man on Double Adobe and McBride Road.

Police say the cyclist suffered serious head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was transported from the scene by Espinoza Funeral Home. An autopsy will be conducted y the Pima County Medical Examiner.

The incident remains under investigation.

The victim has yet to be identified.

No further details have been released at this time.

