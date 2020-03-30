Tucson HS seniors worry about memories lost after school shutdowns due to COVID-19

TUCSON - Now that schools have closed for the rest of the year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, some 12th graders in the Tucson-area are feeling the reality of losing out on their senior-year experience.

Bennett Silvyn, a 12th grader at Catalina Foothills High School, was able to have his Senior Night in football and soccer before school closures due to the coronavirus.

"I have friends in track baseball and softball," Silvyn said. "For those seniors, they won't get to experience that."

Joel Santos, a 12th grader of Sonoran Science Academy, talked about the stress of "losing out" on his senior year memories because of school closures due to the coronavirus.

"There are a few memories that I can't get back. My prom is gone," said Santos. "My senior ditch day, that's gone. There are certain events that I can never experience and memories that won't happen."

"It's definitely upsetting because it's something you think about ever since you were in kindergarten: Graduating and walking across the stage," Santos said. "But, at the same time, I understand that it's something we have to do with the precautions that have to be taken."

Catalina Foothills High School 12th grader Bennett Silvyn poses with his teammates.

As for Silvyn, a Falcons football and soccer standout, he said he's upset he won't be able to take part in graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Having family come over from all over the country to celebrate you graduating high school is an amazing experience and one you can only have once," Silvyn said.