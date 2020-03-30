27 COVID-19 cases reported at Tucson nursing facility

TUCSON – A local nursing facility has confirmed Monday that 27 people in connection to the center tested positive for COVID-19.

Sapphire of Tucson says 24 residents have COVID-19, and 3 employees also tested positive for the virus.

“As soon as the first patient showed symptoms, we were immediately in touch with the Pima County Department of Health," Sapphire of Tucson said in a statement. "Pima County officials were onsite quickly and commended Sapphire for our response and for our high standards for infection control.”

The source of the infection is unclear and remains under investigation.

"We continue to collaborate closely with Arizona Department of Health Services and county health officials. We are also in contact multiple times a day with additional health experts in Tucson, ensuring we are taking every possible step to provide the appropriate care to all our residents," the nursing home said.

Sapphire says that for nearly two weeks, visits to the community have been restricted in compliance with state and federal guidelines.

"Members of our staff are also complying with guidelines for infection prevention and control," Sapphire said."We have instructed any staff member who believes they may have been exposed to the virus, or are developing symptoms of respiratory infection, to leave work and self-isolate at home."

The nursing facility is located at 2900 E Milber St., near Ajo Way and Irvington Road.