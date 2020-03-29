Demonstrators may block Nogales, AZ/Sonora border crossing again

NOGALES, AZ (AP) — Protesters are demanding stricter screenings for coronavirus on southbound traffic at the U.S.-Mexico border.

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala interviews Joseph Trevino in Sonora, Mexico alongside of the international border. Joseph Trevino is a U.S. Army Veteran who lives in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. The Los Angeles, CA native lives and works on both sides of the border. Because of protests and border shutdowns, Trevino tells News 4 Tucson he's afraid to go back and forth from Mexico to Arizona. The coronavirus scare has truly has international repercussions in Southern Arizona & Northern Sonora.

They say they’re concerned that travelers from the U.S. could import new cases of the coronavirus into Mexico.

On Wednesday, protesters on the Mexican side of the border blocked the Mexico-bound lanes in the twin border cities of Ambos Nogales for several hours.

Nogales, AZ Mayor Arturo Garino talks about concerns of border shutdown and how it will effect economy in both Arizona and Sonora, Mexico.

The group of citizens who call themselves the Sonorans for Health and Life parked two cars across the lanes leading out of a port of entry.

About a half-dozen protesters then stood in the blocked lanes, holding signs and slogans such as “We demand control of the border.”

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala reports live along the border with Nogales, Sonora -Mexico- behind him.

The United States implemented restrictions on non-essential travelers at its ports of entry with Mexico starting last Saturday.

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala interviews Joseph Trevino, a U.S Army veteran who fears he'll be stuck in Mexico with a border shutdown.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been criticized for downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus threat and moving slowly to implement preventative measures, even as governors of states including Sonora and the mayor of Mexico City imposed restrictions and urged people to stay home.