COVID19: Pima Court not allowing family/onlookers at most hearings to avoid spread of virus

TUCSON - Through the direction of Pima County Superior Court Administrative Order 2020-16 issued by Presiding Judge Kyle A. Bryson on March 26, 2020, and effective immediately, no in-person proceedings will be conducted at the Superior Court in Pima County or the Pima County Juvenile Court Center.

This Order, available on the Superior Court website www.sc.pima.gov, remains in place through April 17, 2020.

Signs all around the Pima County Superior Courts warn everyone of the spread of COVID19.

Presiding Judge Kyle A. Bryson talked to News 4 Tucson on updated rules of the court.

Victims of abuse, stalking, or harassment can now complete most protection order requests by phone, in the privacy of their home or a safe space, through a new procedure launched today by Pima County Superior Court, Pima County Justice Court, and Tucson City Court.

Tucson-area attorney Rafael Gallego talks to News 4 Tucson. He says he's been contacting all of his clients about the updated rules at the Pima County Superior Court.



Rafael Gallego's Law Office is one of the many around Tucson that's had to contact clients to inform them of the new rules at the Pima County Supreme Courts during coronavirus.

Here's more from the Pima County Superior Courts Press Releae:

"To take advantage of this service, applicants must start their protection order process online using AZPOINT (Arizona Protective Order Initiation & Notification Tool). All they need is an email address. AZPOINT is an easy-to-use website accessible from any computer, tablet, or mobile phone. https://azpoint.azcourts.gov/



"The Clerk will make sure the applicant meets the requirements for a hearing, then arrange a time for a judge to call them back. If the petition is granted during the telephonic, on-the-record hearing, the Court will send the Order of Protection out for service the same day. (Requests for up to a 72-hour delay of service can be accommodated.)

"More Information:

Both the application and service of a domestic violence Order of Protection are free of charge to the filing party.

The domestic violence Order of Protection will be served by local law enforcement.

Although the initial process of an Injunction Against Harassment can be telephonic, applicants must visit the courthouse to pay their fee (or apply for a fee waiver or deferral) and pick up the injunction paperwork. The plaintiff must also arrange service.

For protection requests after business hours or on weekends, individuals should contact their local law enforcement agency.

"For the safety and health of the community and court staff, the courts hope to process most protection order requests telephonically. However, the courts will continue to accommodate healthy individuals who visit in person for protection requests.

"For more information about AZPOINT or filing an order of protection, individuals should visit https://azpoint.azcourts.gov/ or call one of the three Clerk of Court office numbers, bolded, above. For those who would like to talk with a victim advocate, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is at 800-799-7233 and the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence is at 800-782-6400.