Suspect sought in Tucson home burglary

TUCSON – Police seek the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Tucson Police Department says the suspect broke into an east side home on March 20.

According to TPD, the victim was home taking a shower, when she heard a knock at the door. She did not answer the door and stayed in the shower.

Moments later, she reportedly found the suspect in her bedroom. Police say the man was placing jewelry into a pillowcase and fled from the home in a gold or tan passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

