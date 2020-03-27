Southwest Gas offers assistance program for unemployed customers

Southwest Gas customers facing unexpected financial hardships amid the COVID-19 outbreak may qualify for assistance.

The Southwest Gas’ Energy Share program helps customers experiencing unexpected financial difficulties, such as the loss of a job or medical emergency.

Eligible customers can receive assistance towards paying their Southwest Gas bill. Customers do not need to meet Federal Poverty Income Guidelines to qualify.

Southwest Gas’ Energy Share program is administered by its non-profit partners throughout service territories. The company says these agencies stand ready to assist those in the coming weeks and months.

Customers are encouraged to contact the following agencies via phone and/or website to inquire about Energy Share support:

Arizona – Wildfire – https://wildfireaz.org/find-help/energy-assistance/

Additionally, Southwest Gas suspended service disconnections indefinitely, until the COVID-19 crisis improves. Customers having difficulty paying their bill can contact Southwest Gas at 1-877-860-6020 to discuss flexible payment options.

For additional information on Southwest Gas Special Programs & Assistance, visit https://www.swgas.com/en/az-special-programs