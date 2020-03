TUCSON - Crews are working to fix a gas line break Friday morning.

Tucson Fire Department units and Southwest Gas were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Park Avenue.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

GAS LINE BREAK 🚨 #TucsonFire is on scene of a gas line break at Broadway and Park - SW Gas is on scene. AVOID THE AREA pic.twitter.com/Hapu37EYqu — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) March 27, 2020

