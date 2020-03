TUCSON - Crews are responding to a structural fire on McGraw's Cantina Friday afternoon, according to Tucson Fire Department.

HAPPENING NOW 🚨 Structure Fire at McGraws Cantina on Houghton. Crews on scene — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) March 27, 2020

McGraw's Cantina is located on 4110 S. Houghton Road.

No further details have been released at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.