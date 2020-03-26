What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

The number of people around the world who have contracted coronavirus has reached 500,000, and U.S. deaths from the pandemic have now topped 1,000.

They are the latest grim milestones for a global outbreak that is taking lives and wreaking havoc on economies.

The global death toll climbed past 22,000 and Spanish and Italian medical workers are at breaking point.

In the U.S., the Senate has unanimously passed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems.

It now goes to the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi says it will gain final approval Friday.