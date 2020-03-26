Tucson man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2018 death of live-in girlfriend

TUCSON - The Tucson man who pleaded guilty in the 2018 death of his live-in girlfriend was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday.

Back on May 6, 2018, Tucson Police Department found 18-year-old Rosaura Hernandez with obvious signs of blunt trauma on the kitchen floor of their apartment at 1254 S. Craycroft Ave. after her family contacted police.

After TPD sent out a public request about his whereabouts, Hernandez's boyfriend, Joshua Hilaire turned himself into police and was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.

On Feb. 6, Hilaire pleaded guilty to an amended count of second-degree murder, domestic violence on Thursday.