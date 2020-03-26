Health Department reports 2nd COVID-19 death in Pima County

Health Department officials reported the COVID-19 related death in Pima County Thursday afternoon.

The person was a male in his 70’s with other health conditions that may have put him at higher risk, according to the department.

People with certain medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.

Pima County reminds the community that people who are older and those with other medical conditions should take extra precautions to protect themselves.

“It is an upsetting reality that we will continue to see the number of cases and, sadly deaths, continue as we confront this outbreak,” said Paula Mandel, Deputy Director of the Health Department. “Please remember, we all have a role to play in protecting people who are at high risk for severe outcomes, protecting our healthcare system from being overrun, and protecting ourselves to keep those around us safe.”

If you are sick – stay home. Most people, even those who have COVID-19, have mild illness and are able to recover at home without medical care. Stay in touch with your healthcare provider and contact them if your symptoms become more severe.

If you are well – protect yourself. Wash your hands often, especially after being in and touching things in public spaces, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

For updated case data and more information about COVID-19, visit www.pima.gov/COVID19. The public can also call 2-1-1 for general questions.