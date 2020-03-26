 Skip to Content

Coronavirus concerns along U.S. – Mexico Border & Nogales economy

NOGALES - The mayor of this border city just a 45 minute drive south of Tucson, AZ continues to express concerns about the coronavirus effects and shutdown of the border.

Nogales, AZ Mayor Arturo Garino talks about concerns of border shutdown and how it will effect economy in both Arizona and Sonora, Mexico.

Nogales, AZ Mayor Arturo Garino reiterated that around 500,000 people live in the region on both sides of the border: "We have relatives over there (Nogales, Sonora). They have relatives over here (Nogales, AZ). We like to cross as much as possible to visit. They do the same thing. We shop on both sides. We help them to bring tourism and trade to their side, they do the same for our side. This going to be a domino effect. If it continues, we both are going to hurt."

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala reports live along the border with Nogales, Sonora -Mexico- behind him.

