Tucson Olympians open up about postponement from coronavirus

TUCSON - There are dozens of U of A & Tucson-area athletes, past and present, who were set to compete for their countries in the 2020 Olympics. However, since the coronavirus pandemic has caused the postponement of the Olympics, they're now looking into "Plan B".

Sage Watson is a member of Team Canada's Track & Field team and a former U of A standout.

News 4 Tucson caught up with 5-time Olympian and proud Tucsonan Bernard Lagat (USA) and UofA volunteer coach and former Wildcat standout Sage Watson (Canada) as they expressed mixed emotions as the coronavirus has derailed their training for the Olympic games in Japan.

Bernard Lagat is a Tucson resident and has won multiple gold medals.
Bernard Lagat of Tucson, AZ.
