Small business in Southern AZ suggests tips to apply for emergency SBA loans

VAIL, Ariz. - The Small Business Administration, or the SBA, is spreading the word that small business owners in the Tucson-area and all parts of the United States are currently eligible to apply for low-interest loans due to COVID-19, or the Coronavirus.

Charles Colbath, the co-owner at Babylon Salon in Vail, AZ, ran into a few roadblocks when trying to apply for the emergency disaster small business loans. He had some handy tips for others to avoid the same obstacles.

However, many local businesses here in the Tucson area have run into some roadblocks when they try to login to SBA.gov and fill in their information.

Colbath shared some helpful tips for others to avoid the same obstacles.

"What'll happen is, you'll get a page that says you need to call this 800 number and there's going to be this identity prompt," Colbath said. "That generally means you've made a mistake, or you have credit that is blocked."

Furthermore, this means your login will not immediately work when you try to go back on site.

Colbath said you'll need to find someone, typically a willing friend, to create a new identity and then log in as them to get back on the website.

From there, you can then put your small business' information into the system.

If you want to call the 1-800 number for assistance, News 4 Tucson was told by Pavilion Salon that service is faster after 7 p.m.

Colbath said the 1-800 number will help get you through the whole process much easier.

President Trump posted a tweet Friday that ensured small business owners that the government is working diligently to provide relief.

Today I spoke with our Nation’s Small Businesses, which employ nearly half of America’s workforce. We are taking the MOST aggressive action in history to deliver fast relief to your businesses and workers. We will always protect our Small Businesses! @SBAgov https://t.co/lf3y5iJ4hd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2020 The federal government has pledged to help small business owners during the coronavirus pandemic.



"We need help and we need help fast," said Colbath. "That's why applying to this as soon as possible is really key."

Colbath added, "Don't get frustrated, it's part of the process. We all have to go through it."

Here are some handy links from the Small Business Administration:

If you'd like to apply for an SBA Disaster Loan for your small business, you do so buy visiting the official website at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/