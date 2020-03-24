Strong emotions for Tucsonans on Team USA after Olympic Postponement

TUCSON - With the coronavirus spread causing the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan to be postponed, a number of athletes and coaches from the Old Pueblo are dealing with shattered dreams.

Tucsonan Yoichi Tomita along with the 2000 Olympic team.

Yoichi Tomita, owner of Gymnastics World in central Tucson, is also a special adviser to for Team USA. The Proud US citizen came to America when he was 18, and has coached multiple national teams in the Olympics.

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala reported from "Gymnastics World" as word continued to spread about the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Tomita said, "I was really looking forward to helping the USA National team in Japan, my native country.. I know the ins and outs and I know the ropes in Japan, so I was going to help (even more) in this Olympic effort"

Yoichi Tomita has been shaping gymnasts' lives for multiple decades.

