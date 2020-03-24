 Skip to Content

Sierra Vista mother arrested for abusing 21-month-old

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. – A Sierra Vista woman was arrested Monday on 24 felony charges related to child abuse.

Melanie Petersen, 25, was taken into custody after her 21-month-old child was transported to the hospital on March 12.

Police say medical professionals in Tucson discovered the child sustained 10 injuries on the child, including eight bone fractures in various stages of healing.

Petersen was charged with eight counts of domestic violence, child abuse, and domestic violence aggravated assault, and endangerment.

Arizona Department of Child Safety and Sierra Vista Police Department are investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Det. Paul Youman at 520-452-7500.

