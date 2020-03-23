High court won’t hear case of Arizona man freed from prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that a man freed after more than 40 years in prison can't sue for damages.

The high court on Monday turned away a lawsuit by Louis Taylor.

Taylor was convicted of starting a 1970 fire at the Pioneer Hotel in Tucson, Arizona, that killed nearly 30 people.

He was serving a life sentence when he was freed in 2013 after an expert determined the fire was not arson, a finding the government disputed.

In order to be released Taylor entered a no contest plea to the original charges against him.

Lower courts ruled that because of the no contest plea Taylor could not sue for damages.