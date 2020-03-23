Banner Health opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

PHOENIX - Banner Health announced a new process for COVID-19 specimen collection in Arizona on Monday.

Individuals with concerns about COVID-19 symptoms or exposure can now call Banner Health at 1-844-549-1851 to speak with a clinical team member to determine if testing is appropriate.

The line will be staffed from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday.

If an individual meets CDC criteria for testing, they will be scheduled for an appointment at one of Banner’s new drive-through sites.

There are three sites located in the Phoenix metropolitan area and one in Tucson.

Several more are slated to open at a later date.

During a patient’s drive-through appointment, they will be asked to remain inside their vehicle. The patient will receive paperwork to complete. This includes a confirmation stating they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, they agree to be tested and will self-isolate until Banner contacts them with their test results.

After completing the paperwork, a Banner team member will swab inside their nose to collect a sample. This process takes 5-20 minutes.

Once completed, the patient will be instructed to return home and isolate until they are contacted with their test results.

Samples will be sent to Sonora Quest Laboratories for processing. Results will take roughly 3-5 days to return.

If test results are negative, the patient will be informed they can return to their normal daily routine if they are asymptomatic. It is recommended that they remain at home if they are still sick.

While they may have tested negative for COVID-19, it is possible they have another illness that could spread to others. These patients are advised to manage symptoms at home and contact their primary care provider if they have any questions or concerns.

If the results are positive, Banner will notify the county and state health departments and provide the patient with next steps, which could include an additional quarantine period. Abiding by the quarantine period is extremely important to ensure the patient does not spread the virus to others.

