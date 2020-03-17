Jessica Cox named El Tour de Tucson Dedication Recipient

TUCSON – Tucson native Jessica Cox will be the Dedication Recipient for the 38th El Tour de Tucson.

Each year, El Tour is dedicated to a special person(s) who has made significant contributions to the bicycling community, is an example of achievement and has overcome life’s obstacles.

Jessica Cox is the world’s first armless pilot in aviation history.

Cox will be riding for and promoting others to ride for Rightfooted Foundation International, which strives to mentor, educate, inspire and advocate for people with disabilities.

“How can you not love Jessica Cox? When I first heard her story, I admired her dedication and drive to succeed,” said Charlene Grabowski, El Tour’s CEO. “She typifies what El Tour is all about, reaching goals and inspiring self and those around you. I’m thrilled Jessica will be part of El Tour and honored to have her as our Dedication Recipient."

She was born in 1983 and graduated from Flowing Wells High School. She attended the University of Arizona, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Cox went on to become an international motivational speaker, entrepreneur, disability advocate, scuba diver, pilot, black belt and Taekwondo champion, surfer, and licensed driver.

RELATED: Armless pilot Jessica Cox of Tucson honored by Egypt’s president

The 38th El Tour de Tucson set for Nov. 21.

For more information, visit visit www.perimeterbicycling.com and RightfootedFoundation.com