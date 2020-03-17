Bashas’, Food City and AJ’s to open one hour early on Wednesdays for older adults

Bashas', Food City and AJ's grocery stores will open their stores an hour early on Wednesdays to help older adults shop amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bashas’ reservation stores will be open from 6-7 a.m. for people age 65 or older.

Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door.

If there is a need for a caretaker, one caretaker is welcome, but will not be allowed to shop for themselves.

All purchase limitations will remain in effect.