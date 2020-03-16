Marana Cares Mobile provides free meals during spring break

MARANA, Ariz. – The Marana Unified School District will provide meals for students during spring break through its Marana Cares Mobile Program.

Children can get a free meal at the air-conditioned mobile facility between March 16 and 20.

Marana Cares Mobile will be parked at the following locations:

Southeast corner of Sandario and Anthony roads from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

16560 W. El Tiro Road ( El Tiro and Anway roads) from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

We hope to see you at Marana Cares Mobile this week - ALL Kids can stop by for a FREE meal during Spring Break for... Posted by Marana Cares Mobile on Sunday, March 15, 2020

The district said Marana Cares Mobile helps children prepare to return to school during school breaks and the summer months.

Check out the entire menu for the week HERE.

For more information about Marana Cares Mobile, click HERE.