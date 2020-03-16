Illegal Pete’s announces temporary closure amid COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON – Illegal Pete’s Tucson will be closed for at least 4 weeks.

In a statement, the restaurant said: “with the spread of COVID-19, we want to do what’s right to protect our crew, customers, and community.”

All Illegal Pete’s restaurants will be closed beginning on Monday.

The restaurant will share updates with customers via social media and their weekly newsletter.

“This decision doesn’t come without its sacrifices. It’s not going to be easy, and the outcome is uncertain,” Illegal Pete’s said. Read full statement here.

