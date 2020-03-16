AIA rules high school sports will not be cancelled

AIA rules high school sports will not be cancelledUpdated
TUCSON - The AIA Executive Board decided not to postpone or cancel the spring championship season. -That means high school teams in softball, baseball, track & field and other spring sports may be able to continue play once the coronavirus scare dies out.
The governor’s office and the state health department have recommended a two-week suspension of school and activities. If this timeframe holds true, it should hopefully not impact postseason tournaments.