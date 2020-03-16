AIA rules high school sports will not be cancelled

TUCSON - The AIA Executive Board decided not to postpone or cancel the spring championship season. -That means high school teams in softball, baseball, track & field and other spring sports may be able to continue play once the coronavirus scare dies out.

Douglas High School softball players made the trip from Cochise County to Flowing Wells High School.

The governor’s office and the state health department have recommended a two-week suspension of school and activities. If this timeframe holds true, it should hopefully not impact postseason tournaments.



