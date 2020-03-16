 Skip to Content

AIA rules high school sports will not be cancelled

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 10:18 pm
10:17 pm Arizona Wildcats, Local News, News, Sports, Top Stories, Video

TUCSON - The AIA Executive Board decided not to postpone or cancel the spring championship season. -That means high school teams in softball, baseball, track & field and other spring sports may be able to continue play once the coronavirus scare dies out.

Douglas High School softball players made the trip from Cochise County to Flowing Wells High School.

The governor’s office and the state health department have recommended a two-week suspension of school and activities. If this timeframe holds true, it should hopefully not impact postseason tournaments.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film