Madaras Gallery to host ‘mini book festival’ Saturday

TUCSON – Madaras Gallery will be highlighting local authors, including News 4 Tucson’s Matthew Schwartz, on Saturday.

The “mini book festival” will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 3035 N. Swan Road.

Ten authors are expected to speak with visitors and sign books.

“It’s just an opportunity to make up for a little bit of what Tucson lost due to the cancellation of the Tucson Festival of Books,” said Diana Madaras, owner of Madaras Gallery.

I appreciate that I was asked to be one of the authors at the Madaras Gallery mini book festival this Saturday from 11-2. It's a wonderful event and I hope you can stop by and say hello. Posted by Matthew Schwartz on Thursday, March 12, 2020

Most of the participating authors were scheduled to be a part of the Tucson Festival of Books, which was recently canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

List of authors:

Peg Bowden: Peg is a retired nurse who lives in Arizona close to the Mexico border. Her second book is “A Stranger at My Door: Finding My Humanity on the U.S./Mexico Border.”

Richard Butler: Richard discovered journals from his father’s time in WWII. His book “P-38 Odyssey” describes the exploits of his father and uncle in the US Army Air Corps.

Alan Day: Longtime Arizona Rancher and author of “Cowboy Up!” And “Lazy B”, brother of Sandra Day O’Connor and the late Ann Day.

Allen Eskens: Criminal lawyer turned award-winning author of 6 crime fiction novels, Allen’s latest book is “Nothing More Dangerous”.

Bob Fedor: Chicago native and Tucson retiree, Bob is a retired engineer. Movie Muncher: Capsule Film Reviews by an Iconoclastic Engineer is his first (self) published book.

Dr. Tom Grogan: University of Arizona Professor Emeritus founded Ventana Medical Systems and writes about his lifelong quest to cure cancer in “Chasing the Invisible”.

Russell Recchion: Award-winning portrait painter and Tucson resident, Russ shares his stories and paintings in “Russell Recchion: Collected Works”.

Matthew Schwartz: KVOA - News 4 Tucson investigative reporter shares stories -- some never reported before – about his long career in “Confessions of an Investigative Reporter”.

Anita Tendick: Anita’s children’s books address common childhood fears -- such as spiders and night-time noises -- with humor and colorful illustrations by a local artist. “Scat! New Cat” is her latest.

Deborah Thomas: Deborah Thomas explores societal conventions at a turning point in American history in her historical novel, “A Western Rose”, set in Tucson in the late 1800s.