Madaras Gallery to host 'mini book festival' Saturday
TUCSON – Madaras Gallery will be highlighting local authors, including News 4 Tucson’s Matthew Schwartz, on Saturday.
The “mini book festival” will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 3035 N. Swan Road.
Ten authors are expected to speak with visitors and sign books.
“It’s just an opportunity to make up for a little bit of what Tucson lost due to the cancellation of the Tucson Festival of Books,” said Diana Madaras, owner of Madaras Gallery.
Most of the participating authors were scheduled to be a part of the Tucson Festival of Books, which was recently canceled over COVID-19 concerns.
List of authors:
Peg Bowden: Peg is a retired nurse who lives in Arizona close to the Mexico border. Her second book is “A Stranger at My Door: Finding My Humanity on the U.S./Mexico Border.”
Richard Butler: Richard discovered journals from his father’s time in WWII. His book “P-38 Odyssey” describes the exploits of his father and uncle in the US Army Air Corps.
Alan Day: Longtime Arizona Rancher and author of “Cowboy Up!” And “Lazy B”, brother of Sandra Day O’Connor and the late Ann Day.
Allen Eskens: Criminal lawyer turned award-winning author of 6 crime fiction novels, Allen’s latest book is “Nothing More Dangerous”.
Bob Fedor: Chicago native and Tucson retiree, Bob is a retired engineer. Movie Muncher: Capsule Film Reviews by an Iconoclastic Engineer is his first (self) published book.
Dr. Tom Grogan: University of Arizona Professor Emeritus founded Ventana Medical Systems and writes about his lifelong quest to cure cancer in “Chasing the Invisible”.
Russell Recchion: Award-winning portrait painter and Tucson resident, Russ shares his stories and paintings in “Russell Recchion: Collected Works”.
Matthew Schwartz: KVOA - News 4 Tucson investigative reporter shares stories -- some never reported before – about his long career in “Confessions of an Investigative Reporter”.
Anita Tendick: Anita’s children’s books address common childhood fears -- such as spiders and night-time noises -- with humor and colorful illustrations by a local artist. “Scat! New Cat” is her latest.
Deborah Thomas: Deborah Thomas explores societal conventions at a turning point in American history in her historical novel, “A Western Rose”, set in Tucson in the late 1800s.