Keep calm – and carry out? Sí Charro restaurants offer 10 percent off carry-out orders

TUCSON – A local business is offering 10 percent off carry-out orders for a limited time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the Flores family, Sí Charro's owners, said their goal "is to ensure a clean, safe, and sanitary environment, and that our crew members are exceeding the local and national guidelines for cleanliness set in place by the various agencies that oversee our industry."

The discount is valid only on carry-out orders picked up by the restaurant’s guests and can only be applied to full price menu items.

All of Sí Charro’s locations will offer the promotion until May 1.

Visit www.sicharro.com for more details on its locations.