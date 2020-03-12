Pac-12 cancels basketball tournaments, other events over coronavirus concerns

TUCSON – Pac-12 canceled its basketball tournaments and all other sporting events Thursday morning over coronavirus concerns.

In a tweet, Pac-12 said: “This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 event.”

Pac-12 statement on men's basketball tournament, Pac-12 sport competitions & Pac-12 championship events: pic.twitter.com/HjJvki3LOT — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020

