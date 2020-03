TUCSON – A house fire broke out at a home in central Tucson early Thursday morning.

Tucson Fire Department units were dispatched to a house in the 200 block of West Saguaro Street at 1:35 a.m., after a neighbor called 911 reporting a fire.

No injuries were reported. No residents were inside the home at the time of the incident, TFD said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.