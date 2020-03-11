Tucson’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival will not be canceled amid coronavirus concerns

TUCSON - Tucson’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival will go on as scheduled despite cities around the world canceling parades due to coronavirus concerns.

The parade is set for Sunday, March 15th and will go through downtown and historic Armory Park.

The Parade & Festival Committee is going to be implementing hand-washing and sanitizing protocols.

They said they are following the directive from the Pima County Health Department to *not* close schools or cancel events.

“We intend to hold the parade as we have for the past 33 years, if they attend, we ask people to follow Pima County health procedure,” said the committee president.

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. through the streets of the Armory Park Neighborhood. The festivities will begin 10:00 a.m. with live Irish music, dancers, food and vendors.

The festival and parade is made possible with the help of volunteer community members.

There will also be a Desert Leprechaun 5K and 1M Run/Walk this year with registration at 7:30 a.m.