Corona Virus: Fans banned from Pac-12 Tourney games and NCAA

LAS VEGAS (AP) - NCAA President Mark Emmert said the men's and women's Division I college basketball tournament games, scheduled to begin next week, will be closed to all but essential staff members and players' families. The remainder of the Pac-12 basketball tournament will also ban fan attendance.

The all-out drive to encourage "social distancing" - the new catchphrase amid the crisis - unfolded as infections in the U.S. topped 1,000 and the death toll climbed to at least 37. The outbreak has spread to as many as 40 states, with Arkansas and New Mexico reporting their first cases of the virus Wednesday.

"Bottom line, it's going to get worse," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Capitol Hill.

As for how much worse, Fauci said that would depend on the ability of the U.S. to curtail the influx of travelers carrying the disease and state and community efforts to contain the outbreak. He said if mild cases of the virus are counted, the mortality rate is probably about 1 percent - "roughly 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu."

Fears about the virus's economic fallout dragged stocks down again. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 1,400 points, finishing 20% below its recent record high.

The plunge came as the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic, or serious global outbreak, with officials noting that the number of cases outside China increased 13-fold over the past two weeks. Designating the crisis a pandemic is WHO's way of putting countries on notice to take more aggressive action against the virus, which has infected more than 125,000 people worldwide and killed over 4,600.