Actors Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.

Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers.

The Oscar-winner said in a statement: “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive." Hanks said. The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”