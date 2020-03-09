2020 Tucson Festival of Books canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

The Tucson Festival of Books has been canceled.

According to the event organizers, the festival was put off after more than 100 authors canceled over coronavirus concerns.

The festival attracts more than 100,000 people to the University of Arizona campus annually.

The event was scheduled for March 14-15.

Initially, the Tucson Festival of Books wanted to make the event a “touch-free” festival, meaning that authors would not be shaking hands, hugging or taking selfies with festival-goers.

"We realize that this change in course is significant for the Tucson community, our financial supporters, exhibitors, food vendors and other partners," event organizers said in a news release. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work with you over the next few weeks on sorting through the ramifications of this difficult decision."

On Monday morning, during a press conference, city and county officials said they had no intentions of cancelling events or closing schools at this moment. However, public safety officials said elderly individuals and people with chronic health conditions should avoid public areas and transportation.

For more COVID-19 updates in Pima County, visit www.pima.gov/covid19. You can also follow the @pimacountyhealthdepartment on Facebook and @pchd on Twitter.