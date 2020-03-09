Suspect sought in US Bank robbery

TUCSON – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Marana Police Department says a man entered the Safeway store on 9100 N. Silverbell Road on Friday, March 6 and demanded money from a US Bank teller.

He was provided with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store, police say.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, standing between five-feet-eight-inches to six-feet tall, and was wearing a denim long sleeve shirt and jeans.

Anyone having information about the suspect’s identity and or whereabouts is urged to call Marana Police Department at (520) 382-2000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call 88-CRIME.