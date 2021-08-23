Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leaders are trying to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle.

However, voting came to a standstill Monday night as negotiations continue with a band of moderate lawmakers threatening to withhold their support for the $3.5 trillion plan.

They are demanding the House first approved a $1 trillion public works package that’s already passed the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hoping to shelve the intraparty dispute for now and simply start the budget process. The standoff risks upending Biden's agenda.