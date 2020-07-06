Clarification: Trump-Rushmore-The Latest story

MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL, S.D. (AP) — In a July 3 story about President Donald Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore, The Associated Press reported that Trump accused activists who want to remove monuments to Confederate generals and other divisive leaders of a campaign to wipe out American history. The story should have made clear that Trump did not explicitly mention monuments to Confederate generals in the speech. Instead, he said that activists want to tear down “every statue, symbol, and memory of our national heritage.” Trump previously has criticized taking down Confederate symbols. Dozens of the statues removed in response to racial injustice protests in recent weeks have been tied to the Confederacy.