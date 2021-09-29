Poll says parents find trick-or-treating less risky this year

(CNN) - With Halloween just a month away, it looks like more parents are open to trick-or-treating this year.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll was published Tuesday.

The survey found parents see less risk in having their child hit the neighborhood to trick or treat this year.

Sixty-eight percent of them said they see little or no risk in trick-or-treating.

That's 17 percent more than those who were willing to take part in the Halloween tradition last year.

2020 saw communities across the country cancel trick-or-treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said children should be able to safely trick-or-treat this year in small groups.