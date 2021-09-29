Skip to Content

Lori Loughlin gets 1st gig since college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin (right) and husband, Mossimo Giannulli (left)

(CNN) - Lori Loughlin is returning to acting for the first time since 2019's college admissions scandal.

Loughlin has booked a guest-starring role on season two of "When Hope Calls."

The show airs on the GAC Family network and is a spin-off of Hallmark Channel's "When Calls the Heart."

Loughlin played the character Abigail Stanton but was fired when the scandal came to light.

In December, the 57-year old was released from a two-month stint in prison.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither played the sport.

CNN

